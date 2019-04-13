Baxter International Inc (BAX) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 722,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,681,000 after buying an additional 11,546 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,188,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,588,000 after buying an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,743,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $442,813,000 after buying an additional 3,146,868 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter S. Hellman sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $465,135.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,302.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 38,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $2,940,443.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,374,676.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,286 shares of company stock valued at $7,399,039 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAX opened at $79.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $82.25.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

BAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.13.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

