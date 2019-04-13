Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BSET) SVP Sells $15,624.70 in Stock

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) SVP Mark S. Jordan sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $15,624.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at $223,381.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.94. 24,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,162. Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $120.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 754,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,030,000 after acquiring an additional 16,194 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 227,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 68,040 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 881,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,276 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 65,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 23,025 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on BSET. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bassett Furniture Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

