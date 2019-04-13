Barclays PLC Has $57,000 Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 74.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,604 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGH. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Textainer Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 11,858 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 23,506 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 37,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 15,746 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 13,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

NYSE TGH opened at $10.50 on Friday. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $597.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 2.42.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.15). Textainer Group had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

TGH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Textainer Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/barclays-plc-has-57000-position-in-textainer-group-holdings-limited-tgh.html.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

Recommended Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH).

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.