Barclays PLC Acquires 2,245 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 2,245.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LIT. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,493.9% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 720.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 153,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 134,676 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $29.15 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

