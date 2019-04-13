Barclays Cuts Petra Diamonds (PDL) Price Target to GBX 30

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 52 ($0.68) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a report issued on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PDL. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Petra Diamonds from GBX 22 ($0.29) to GBX 23 ($0.30) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Petra Diamonds to a sector performer rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 40 ($0.52) in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Petra Diamonds from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Petra Diamonds from GBX 41 ($0.54) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Petra Diamonds currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 46 ($0.60).

Shares of LON:PDL traded up GBX 0.27 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 17.16 ($0.22). The stock had a trading volume of 4,945,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,000. Petra Diamonds has a 52 week low of GBX 17.02 ($0.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 73.45 ($0.96). The firm has a market cap of $148.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.89.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

