Barclays Boosts Microsoft (MSFT) Price Target to $132.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Friday. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MSFT. ValuEngine upgraded Microsoft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microsoft from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microsoft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $110.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.35.

MSFT traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $120.95. The company had a trading volume of 19,718,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,889,642. The firm has a market cap of $926.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $120.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.53 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 28.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 267,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $28,354,070.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,854 shares in the company, valued at $185,183,992.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total value of $1,170,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,487,421.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,667 shares of company stock valued at $35,657,016 in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in Microsoft by 13.5% in the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 36,592 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.4% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 46,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.9% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,465,505 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $144,513,000 after purchasing an additional 45,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 66.7% during the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,653,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

