Barclays Analysts Give Tesla (TSLA) a $192.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $192.00 target price on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Tesla from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. JMP Securities set a $408.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $450.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $315.41.

TSLA opened at $267.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.83. Tesla has a 52-week low of $247.77 and a 52-week high of $387.46. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of -46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.93. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 119.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total value of $4,012,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 306,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,055,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 16,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $4,629,937.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,229.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,820 shares of company stock worth $34,419,006 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,264,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Tesla by 320.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,410 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 17,080 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 18.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $646,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 126,453 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,481,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

