Banyan Network Trading Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (BBN)

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last seven days, Banyan Network has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Banyan Network token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Ethfinex, IDEX and CoinEx. Banyan Network has a total market cap of $712,877.00 and $30,270.00 worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00012477 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00054863 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000618 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005760 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000577 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Banyan Network Token Profile

Banyan Network uses the hashing algorithm. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,736,186 tokens. Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network . Banyan Network’s official website is www.banyanbbt.org . The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork

Banyan Network Token Trading

Banyan Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Ethfinex, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banyan Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banyan Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

