Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.67.

BWFG traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.74. 9,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,459. The firm has a market cap of $233.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.39. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $33.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 20.76%. Equities analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Heidi Dewyngaert sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 306,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Seidman Lawrence B grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Seidman Lawrence B now owns 572,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,423,000 after acquiring an additional 379,124 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 88,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 55,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. 52.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

