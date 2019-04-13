Bank7 Corp (BSVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $24.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bank7 an industry rank of 179 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Bank7 alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bank7 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank7 by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 488,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 127,655 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank7 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,775,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bank7 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,404,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank7 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank7 by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 48,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSVN traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.70. 4,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25. Bank7 has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $20.74.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company accepts demand, savings, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank7 (BSVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.