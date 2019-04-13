Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 46,874 Shares of Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (TSC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 301,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,874 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Tristate Capital were worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 2,571.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James F. Getz sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $141,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard B. Seidel bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,083.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSC. BidaskClub raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC opened at $21.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $644.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.08. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.54 million. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

