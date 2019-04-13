Bank of Montreal (BMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,399,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the previous session’s volume of 523,853 shares.The stock last traded at $76.66 and had previously closed at $76.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.06. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.762 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,878,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,392,996,000 after purchasing an additional 444,234 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,272,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $934,664,000 after purchasing an additional 476,562 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,071,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,756,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,908,000 after purchasing an additional 164,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,159,000 after purchasing an additional 237,961 shares in the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

