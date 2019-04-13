Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BMRC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.75.

NASDAQ:BMRC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.76. The stock had a trading volume of 18,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,021. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.67 and a 12-month high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $586.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $41,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,265.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Pelham sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $335,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,110 shares in the company, valued at $800,900.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,117 shares of company stock worth $591,654 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRC. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,126,000 after buying an additional 85,226 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 825.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 70,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 35,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 437,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,041,000 after buying an additional 234,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

