Bank of America Corp DE Trims Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,550 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF were worth $10,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FVC. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 3,145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,069,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,697,000 after buying an additional 8,790,118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,405,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,338,000 after buying an additional 620,003 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,426,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,412,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 631,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after buying an additional 71,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 230,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 13,203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FVC stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.71 and a 52-week high of $29.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0439 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

