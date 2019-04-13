Bank of America Analysts Give Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) a $25.00 Price Target

Bank of America set a $25.00 price target on Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

BBBY has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Bed Bath & Beyond from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a sell rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.61.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $21.44.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Bed Bath & Beyond’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

In related news, Director Jordan Heller sold 19,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $298,394.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,173.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,508.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,032.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 625,758 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 570,479 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 413.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

