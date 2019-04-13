Banco Santander (SAN) Given a €5.30 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €5.30 ($6.16) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.20 ($6.05) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.70 ($6.63) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.30 ($6.16) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. UBS Group set a €5.40 ($6.28) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.96 ($6.93) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €5.03 ($5.85).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 52 week low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 52 week high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.