Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (BSMX) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BSMX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $7.40 price objective (down previously from $8.40) on shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Shares of NYSE:BSMX opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $8.81.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 15.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSMX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 393.4% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 12,303 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

About Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

