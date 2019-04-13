Ball (BLL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Ball (NYSE:BLL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ball Corporation expects to achieve EBITDA of $2 billion and free cash flow of more than $1 billion in 2019. However, the company’s results are likely to bear the impact of headwinds related to currency, higher freight rates and tight metal supply in the United States. The company's performance will be marred by volatile volumes in the EMEA beverage can business owing to governmental regulation. Additionally, Saudi Arabia continues to be a very challenging environment for Ball Corporation. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises over the last few quarters. The estimate for first-quarter 2019 earnings has been revised downwards, ahead of its first-quarter earnings release.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ball and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.93.

BLL stock opened at $58.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.83. Ball has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $58.95.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Ball had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 20.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ball will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 50,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $527,527.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 468,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,136,626.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 91,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $5,061,895.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 467,844 shares in the company, valued at $25,824,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,399 shares of company stock worth $7,566,622. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Ball by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ball by 4,406.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,720,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,073 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Ball by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

