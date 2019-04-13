Baker Hughes A GE (BHGE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Explorers are focusing more on shale oil and gas rather than conventional production. There is growing need for advanced and complex techniques for extracting commodities from shale and offshore deep-water regions. Baker Hughes is among the few players in the oilfield service space which is well equipped with technologies and equipment. Through fourth-quarter 2018, Baker Hughes has clinched orders worth almost $6.9 billion up 21% year over year. Notably, fourth-quarter 2018 order value was the highest in any quarter of the past three years. However, as compared to peers, the trailing 12-month net profit margin at Baker Hughes is the lowest. In the time frame, the company’s net profit margin is 1.2% compared with 6.9% of the industry it belongs to. The underperformance has raised questions abou the effectiveness of the Baker Hughes-General Electric merger. Given these factors, we will wait on the sidelines for a better entry point.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Monday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a conviction-buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.88.

BHGE stock opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Baker Hughes A GE has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $37.76.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Baker Hughes A GE had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 0.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes A GE will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Baker Hughes A GE news, insider William D. Marsh sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $28,951.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,840.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,652,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,532,000 after buying an additional 3,635,694 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,231,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,672,000 after purchasing an additional 320,869 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 216.4% during the 4th quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 1,037,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,316,000 after purchasing an additional 709,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 144,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

