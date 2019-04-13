BAE Systems plc (BA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 13.20 on June 3rd

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 508.80 ($6.65) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 441.50 ($5.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 680.20 ($8.89).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 588 ($7.68) price target (down previously from GBX 634 ($8.28)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. DZ Bank cut BAE Systems to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 545 ($7.12) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BAE Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 608.58 ($7.95).

In other BAE Systems news, insider Peter Lynas sold 13,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.47), for a total transaction of £66,419.10 ($86,788.32). Also, insider Jerry DeMuro sold 16,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 462 ($6.04), for a total value of £75,597.06 ($98,780.95). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 90 shares of company stock worth $44,618.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/bae-systems-plc-ba-to-issue-dividend-of-gbx-13-20-on-june-3rd.html.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.