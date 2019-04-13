BAE Systems plc (BA) Receives GBX 590.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 590.33 ($7.71).

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 588 ($7.68) target price (down from GBX 634 ($8.28)) on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. DZ Bank cut BAE Systems to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 545 ($7.12) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 22nd.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 508.80 ($6.65) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion and a PE ratio of 16.31. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 441.50 ($5.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 680.20 ($8.89).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a GBX 13.20 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.00. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.83%.

In other BAE Systems news, insider Jerry DeMuro sold 16,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 462 ($6.04), for a total value of £75,597.06 ($98,780.95). Also, insider Peter Lynas sold 13,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.47), for a total value of £66,419.10 ($86,788.32). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 90 shares of company stock valued at $44,618.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.