B. Riley Comments on Teck Resources Ltd’s Q1 2019 Earnings (TECK)

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.

TECK has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays downgraded Teck Resources to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $30.00 target price on Teck Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. MKM Partners set a $26.00 target price on Teck Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.11. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $30.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 4.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $66,603,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $285,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

