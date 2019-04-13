AvalonBay Communities Inc to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $2.31 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (AVB)

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Okusanya now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.32.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 42.66%. The firm had revenue of $578.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AVB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $208.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.71.

NYSE AVB opened at $204.08 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $156.93 and a 12 month high of $204.14. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $225,932,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,700,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,732,748,000 after purchasing an additional 385,430 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 953,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,710,000 after purchasing an additional 346,861 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 589,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,575,000 after purchasing an additional 321,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $50,433,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider William M. Mclaughlin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.76, for a total value of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.94, for a total transaction of $814,062.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,837 shares of company stock valued at $18,248,863. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.56%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,158 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 21 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

