Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Position Decreased by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,376.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 319.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.43.

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $418,151.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jan Siegmund sold 36,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $5,279,163.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,726 shares in the company, valued at $12,577,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,721 shares of company stock valued at $12,714,980. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $163.31 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $112.58 and a 12 month high of $163.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.64%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

