Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,316 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 975.0% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 215 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 29,869 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth $709,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 16,838 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total value of $2,840,233.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.90, for a total transaction of $152,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,227 shares of company stock valued at $10,573,716. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.51.

Autodesk stock opened at $171.87 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.72 and a 1-year high of $173.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The software company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

