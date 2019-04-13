AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (ATDRY) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ATDRY stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.97. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $1.81.

About AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

