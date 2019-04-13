Authorship (ATS) Price Up 8.5% Over Last 7 Days

Authorship (CURRENCY:ATS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. Authorship has a total market capitalization of $29,106.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Authorship was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Authorship has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One Authorship token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, LATOKEN and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00359310 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019761 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002270 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.50 or 0.01401772 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00222344 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00001521 BTC.

About Authorship

Authorship launched on August 1st, 2017. Authorship’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,971,428 tokens. The official website for Authorship is authorship.com . Authorship’s official Twitter account is @authorship_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Authorship

Authorship can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Authorship directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Authorship should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Authorship using one of the exchanges listed above.

