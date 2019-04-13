AurumCoin (AU) 24 Hour Volume Hits $0.00

AurumCoin (CURRENCY:AU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. One AurumCoin coin can now be bought for $23.79 or 0.00449811 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. AurumCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.10 million and $0.00 worth of AurumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AurumCoin has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AurumCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00364034 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019803 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002259 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.29 or 0.01381862 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00217984 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006070 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000135 BTC.

AurumCoin Coin Profile

AurumCoin’s total supply is 298,324 coins. The official website for AurumCoin is www.aurumcoin.com . AurumCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AurumCoin Coin Trading

AurumCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AurumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AurumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AurumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AurumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AurumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.