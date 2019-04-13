Aurora Mobile (JG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Aurora Mobile Ltd – (NASDAQ:JG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 706,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 991% from the previous session’s volume of 64,821 shares.The stock last traded at $8.97 and had previously closed at $7.99.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Aurora Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.70 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.85 million during the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 55.87% and a negative net margin of 9.38%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aurora Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile Ltd – (NASDAQ:JG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:JG)

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers developer services that integrate with various mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service.

