Atwater Malick LLC Acquires 647 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for 5.1% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,210,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2,840.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waste Management news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $33,955.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,985.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $68,369.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,246.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $402,648 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WM. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $101.79 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.96 and a 1 year high of $104.80. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.81%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

