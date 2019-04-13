Attunity (ATTU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Attunity is the leading provider of service-orientated software and solutions in the Workplace Applications market. Using Attunity’s software, companies can seamlessly and efficiently connect, transfer, join and stream to and from virtually any data source in real-time, and subsequently use that data to rapidly configure and deploy management-focused Workplace Applications. With successful deployments at thousands of organizations worldwide, Attunity has over seveteen years experience of providing enterprise-class software, both directly and indirectly through a number of strategic and OEM agreements with global-class partners such as HP, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Business Objects and Cognos. Listed on Nasdaq and with a worldwide headquarters in Boston, USA, Attunity serves its customers via offices in North America, Europe, Middle East, China and Australia, as well as through a network of local partners. “

ATTU has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Attunity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Attunity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded Attunity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Attunity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ATTU opened at $23.39 on Thursday. Attunity has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.94.

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. Attunity had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Attunity will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATTU. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Attunity during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,406,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new stake in shares of Attunity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,441,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Attunity during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,974,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Attunity by 13,631.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 211,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Attunity by 600.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 40,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Attunity Company Profile

Attunity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports data integration and Big Data management software solutions worldwide. It offers Attunity Replicate, a data replication software for delivering, sharing, and ensuring the availability of data for meeting business operations, analytics, and business intelligence needs; Attunity Gold Client, a replication software for data management within SAP environments; and Attunity Visibility, a software for data usage analytics in Big Data environments.

