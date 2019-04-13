AT&T Inc. (T) Stake Lessened by Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL

Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,306 shares during the period. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 20.0% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 74,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 12,487 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in AT&T by 193.2% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 194,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after buying an additional 128,468 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 36.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 171,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 45,411 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 13.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 128,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 15,657 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in AT&T by 23.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 3,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $111,840.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $195.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86. AT&T had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $47.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and issued a $56.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, December 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

