Atlassian (TEAM) PT Raised to $120.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TEAM. Morgan Stanley lowered Atlassian from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Bank of America set a $97.00 target price on Atlassian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Atlassian to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Atlassian from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $112.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $54.54 and a 12 month high of $116.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,609.71, a P/E/G ratio of 101.23 and a beta of 1.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 22.96% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $79,863,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 441.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 797,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,973,000 after purchasing an additional 650,185 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,157,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,965,000 after purchasing an additional 573,892 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $41,235,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Atlassian by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,202,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,130,000 after purchasing an additional 300,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

