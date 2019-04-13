Atlassian Co. PLC (TEAM) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Arizona LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Atlassian stock opened at $112.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,609.71, a PEG ratio of 102.75 and a beta of 1.85. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $54.54 and a 52-week high of $116.70.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 22.96% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

