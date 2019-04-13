Atkore International Group Inc (ATKR) Stake Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 485,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Atkore International Group were worth $9,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,666,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,810,000 after purchasing an additional 509,278 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,666,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,810,000 after purchasing an additional 509,278 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,505,000 after purchasing an additional 71,522 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,084,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,525,000 after purchasing an additional 89,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael J. Schulte sold 57,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,387,588.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,252.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATKR. Zacks Investment Research cut Atkore International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Atkore International Group in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. Atkore International Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 142.82% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $452.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atkore International Group Inc will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

