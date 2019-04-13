athenahealth, Inc (ATHN) Holdings Lowered by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in athenahealth were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHN. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in athenahealth by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,207 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in athenahealth by 472.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 451,726 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,596,000 after purchasing an additional 372,882 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in athenahealth by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in athenahealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,556,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in athenahealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,743,000. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.
ATHN stock opened at $134.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75. athenahealth, Inc has a 12 month low of $116.77 and a 12 month high of $163.94.
About athenahealth
athenahealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for managing patient's clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services.
