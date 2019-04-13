AstraZeneca (AZN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AZN. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Barclays set a GBX 6,800 ($88.85) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($83.63) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,900 ($90.16) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,362.70 ($83.14).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 5,988 ($78.24) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.31, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 4,874.50 ($63.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,540 ($85.46).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a GBX 146.80 ($1.92) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $68.40. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 1.26%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

