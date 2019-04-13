Astec Industries (ASTE) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ASTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Astec Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $41.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $922.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.52. Astec Industries has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.98 million. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Infrastructure Group, Aggregate and Mining Group, and Energy Group segments.

