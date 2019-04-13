Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) Position Cut by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Assurant by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Assurant by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Assurant by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Assurant by 16.7% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Assurant by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Assurant to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.75.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $95.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.63. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.31 and a fifty-two week high of $111.43.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other news, insider Tpg Advisors Vi-Aiv, Inc. sold 7,869,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total value of $772,364,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

