Aspire Private Capital LLC Invests $923,000 in Altria Group Inc (MO) Stock

Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baugh & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 58,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 36,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO opened at $56.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $105.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.39. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 49.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 80.20%.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.28.

In related news, VP Ivan S. Feldman sold 6,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $348,126.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab acquired 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.11 per share, for a total transaction of $70,452.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,682.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

