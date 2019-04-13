ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (ASLN) versus The Competition Financial Comparison

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ: ASLN) is one of 546 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.4% of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR N/A N/A N/A ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR Competitors -1,776.08% -105.48% -28.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR 0 1 3 0 2.75 ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR Competitors 4498 12924 27557 991 2.54

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 144.19%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 51.48%. Given ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR $11.55 million -$42.19 million -3.07 ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR Competitors $2.17 billion $229.91 million -3.89

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4. Its Varlitinib is currently being studied in a global pivotal clinical trial for biliary tract cancer. It is also conducting a Phase II/III clinical trial of varlitinib for gastric cancer; and testing in a single-arm pivotal clinical trial in biliary tract cancer in China. In addition, the company is developing ASLAN003, an orally active potent inhibitor of human dihydroorotate dehydrogenase that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia; and ASLAN004, an interleukin 4/interleukin 13 receptor antibody for the treatment of severe atopic dermatitis and asthma. It has rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize varlitnib for all human and animal therapeutic, diagnostic, and prophylactic uses. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has partnerships with Array BioPharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Almirall, and CSL Limited. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

