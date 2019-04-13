Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.31% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period.

Shares of ABG opened at $75.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.19. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $77.75.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis E. Clements sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,381.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Deloach, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $645,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,703 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,204.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $2,911,440. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.80.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

