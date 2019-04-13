Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) Holdings Lifted by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 99.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,342,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 313.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Bank of America set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 184.56%. The business had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $261,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,767.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

