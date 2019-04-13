Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Holdings Increased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 109.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,663 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for approximately 3.2% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $153,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 113,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.15, for a total transaction of $3,813,977.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $260,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.97, for a total transaction of $58,008.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,212.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,229 shares of company stock worth $63,744,447 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $324.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.48. Arista Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $187.08 and a 12-month high of $326.49.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $595.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.41 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Gabelli upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.61.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

