Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (ARDC) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of ARDC stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.73.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

