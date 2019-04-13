Archford Capital Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 2,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $223.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $220.77 and a 12 month high of $287.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.08. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $58.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.95%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 193,872 shares in the company, valued at $50,513,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.39, for a total value of $742,432.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,400,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,930 shares of company stock valued at $8,495,383. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Argus raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/archford-capital-strategies-llc-decreases-holdings-in-unitedhealth-group-inc-unh.html.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.