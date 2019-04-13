ArcelorMittal (MT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ArcelorMittal has underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year. The steel industry is affected by global production overcapacity. Moreover, trade tensions between the United States and China are likely to weigh on steel demand in China. The company expects steel demand to decline in China in 2019. Falling global steel prices is another concern.”

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MT. Goldman Sachs Group lowered ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded ArcelorMittal from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of MT stock opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $36.51. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.52. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MT. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,420.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 6,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcelorMittal (MT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.