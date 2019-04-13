ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (ABR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.11.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABR. Zacks Investment Research cut ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank cut ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WealthTrust Arizona LLC acquired a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

ABR stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.74. The stock had a trading volume of 700,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,253. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.61. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 13.12 and a quick ratio of 13.12.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $73.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.20 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 51.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.26%.

About ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

