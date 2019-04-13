Aptinyx Inc (APTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.69.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aptinyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Leerink Swann cut their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

In other news, CFO Ashish Khanna acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Hombach acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 36,050 shares of company stock worth $198,284 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Aptinyx by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ APTX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,283. Aptinyx has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

