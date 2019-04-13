Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst T. Jensen now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.19). Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AAOI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $256.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.99. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the period. 59.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

